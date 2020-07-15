Vermillion County man charged after police allege he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a young teenager.

On Wednesday morning, the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Lamb of Cayuga.

Back in March, Lamb allegedly set up a meeting with an underage juvenile.

After a four-month-long investigation, police learned that Lamb sexually assaulted a 13-year-old inside a home in Cayuga.

He was charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.