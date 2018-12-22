Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is in jail after police say he was dealing meth.

Joshua Washington, of Hillsdale, was arrested late Friday night.

According to Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps, Washington was taken into custody without incident.

There were warrants out for Washington’s arrest.

Investigators say Washington is facing three felony counts for possession and dealing meth. He is being held in the Vermillion County jail.