VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say huffing led to a crash in Vermillion County.
It happened on Tuesday on West Market Street in Newport.
When police arrived on the scene of the crash, they said they found a car parked on top of an uprooted tree.
Inside, they found 30-year-old Derrick Dougherty, of Newport..with several cans of compressed air duster.
One was in the cupholder.
Police said Dougherty admitted he was huffing.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Related Content
- Vermillion County man admits to huffing ahead of crash, police find compressed air can in the cup holder
- Two children airlifted after Vermillion County crash
- Vermillion County crash ends with one airlifted
- One person hurt in Vermillion County crash
- Vermillion County man arrested when police find significant injuries to fiance and child
- Retired Vermillion County police K-9 passes away
- Man takes police on a foot pursuit in Vermillion County
- Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth
- Man admits to putting broken pieces of glass in cups sent to Indiana restaurants
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
Scroll for more content...