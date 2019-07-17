Vermillion County man admits to huffing ahead of crash, police find compressed air can in the cup holder

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say huffing led to a crash in Vermillion County.

It happened on Tuesday on West Market Street in Newport.

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, they said they found a car parked on top of an uprooted tree.

Inside, they found 30-year-old Derrick Dougherty, of Newport..with several cans of compressed air duster.

One was in the cupholder.

Police said Dougherty admitted he was huffing.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.