Clear

Vermillion County man admits to huffing ahead of crash, police find compressed air can in the cup holder

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, they said they found a car parked on top of an uprooted tree.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say huffing led to a crash in Vermillion County.

It happened on Tuesday on West Market Street in Newport.

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, they said they found a car parked on top of an uprooted tree.

Inside, they found 30-year-old Derrick Dougherty, of Newport..with several cans of compressed air duster.

One was in the cupholder.

Police said Dougherty admitted he was huffing.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Dangerous Heat Moving In:
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

A few morning showers and fog possible. Humid. High: 89°

Image

Local man played a key role in the moon landing

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

After Buffalo Wild Wings hepatitis A scare, hundreds show up for vaccine in Knox County

Image

Clark takes over as Linton Police Chief, McDonald is Assistant Chief

Image

As Terre Haute City Councilwoman asks for a jail meeting, a commissioner says it is time for a decis

Image

Local woman accused of texting nude photos to her ex of his teenage daughter to use as blackmail

Image

Crime rates in the summer

Image

Crash involving ambulance in Crawford County sends several to the hospital

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way