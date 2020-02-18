Vermillion County leaders work to improve the county's emergency services

VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is taking a hard look at the state of its emergency services.

Leaders in Vermillion County are working to make sure their emergency response is faster and more efficient.

Vermillion County commissioners and county council members held a joint meeting to discuss their paramedic services.

Right now, there's a paramedic level ambulance 24-7 in Cayuga and a full-time ambulance stationed in Clinton. There's also a third unit working at a lesser trauma level and fewer hours.

On Tuesday, leaders looked at the ambulance contract to discuss what it would take to make that third unit full-time EMS.

The hope is to ultimately save lives and better serve the entire county.

"We can't lose focus of what the true goal is here to provide a paramedic level service quickly to the citizens and visitors of Vermillion County and that's the overall goal and that's why this was started last year is to decrease response times and get to those people in need," Eric Shaughnessy, the director of EMS operations said.

"So it is up to the council to decide whether or not to spend that money because it was not budgeted for this year," Ashley James, the Vermillion County Council President told us.

Because that third, full-time service was not budgeted for this year, it will be up to the county council to approve an appropriation for the unit.