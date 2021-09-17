Vermillion County hosting cleanup days - here's what you need to know

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vermillion County are taking time to improve their neighborhoods.

The county's cleanup days started on Friday.

Dumpsters are set up at the county garage in Clinton and Cayuga. If you missed them on Friday, they will be out again on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

This is only for people living in Vermillion County.

You can drop off things like water heaters, furniture, car batteries, most electronic equipment, and debris for free.

Mattresses will cost you $5 to drop off, and there will be a charge for TVs, depending on the type.

See more information below.