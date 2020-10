VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley county is reporting its first COVID-19 death.

On Tuesday, the Vermillion County Health Department said a person over the age of 70 died while in the hospital from the coronavirus.

This is the first reported COVID-19 death in the county since the start of the virus.

Vermillion County has had a total of 143 positive cases since the pandemic started.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 990 new cases statewide, with 30 new deaths.