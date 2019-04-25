Vermillion County gears up for second county-wide cleanup

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County is gearing up for its second County-Wide Cleanup days.

Last year, many volunteers, including service organizations and families adopted more than 85 miles of roads.

County leaders say there's definitely a 'buy-in' from the community and it continues throughout the entire year.

The County-Wide Cleanup will take place on Friday and Saturday.

Dumpsters will be located in three different locations throughout the county.

Assistance will be available t help with unloading from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Free trash bags will be available at each county garage.

To adopt a road, call 765-492-5343.

The county is planning another clean-up in the fall.