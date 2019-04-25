VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County is gearing up for its second County-Wide Cleanup days.
Last year, many volunteers, including service organizations and families adopted more than 85 miles of roads.
County leaders say there's definitely a 'buy-in' from the community and it continues throughout the entire year.
The County-Wide Cleanup will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Dumpsters will be located in three different locations throughout the county.
Assistance will be available t help with unloading from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Free trash bags will be available at each county garage.
To adopt a road, call 765-492-5343.
The county is planning another clean-up in the fall.
Related Content
- Vermillion County gears up for second county-wide cleanup
- Vermillion County Cleanup fast approaching
- Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days
- Vermillion County honored for its Countywide Cleanup Program
- Vermillion County Sheriff's Office gearing up for new stop sticks
- Vermillion County students gear up for reading camp
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- The City of Terre Haute will have a city-wide cleanup on May 5
- State wide Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Car catches fire in Vermillion County