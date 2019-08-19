Vermillion County fire cause ruled undetermined

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cause of a Vermillion County fire last week has been ruled as undetermined, due to the intensiveness of the fire.
That's according to the St. Bernice Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire happened early Friday morning at a two-story building on 3040 West Broadway in St. Bernice.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
