Vermillion County fair activities underway

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fun is underway at the Vermillion County Fair.

News 10 stopped by Sunday to find several different events.

Kids were making boats and testing them on the water.

It's part of the Vermillion County Fair open class.

People of all ages have entered exhibits to be on display at the fair all week.

Each day there is a different activity planned.

Exhibit classes for the kids include arts and crafts, photography and more.

For the adults there's crafts, gardening, fine art and the list goes on.

Organizers said it's a way to get hands on experience.

"By having these events the kids of all ages, as you can see can build and adjust their prototypes and just learn by doing, and trial and error," said Becky Holbert, Extension Educator, Youth 4H.

You can head out to see the exhibits until the fair wraps up on Friday.