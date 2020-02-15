Clear

Vermillion County deputies aid in search for fugitive

An Illinois man who led police on a chase through two states is now in custody.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 7:39 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man who led police on a chase through two states is now in custody.

Police arrested Jeremiah Smith. According to Vermillion County Indiana Sheriff Mike Phelps, the chase started Thursday in Vermilion County Illinois.

Phelps says it carried into Vermillion County, Indiana then south. He says they eventually lost smith and called off the chase.

Police say he may have also stolen a truck in Cayuga. Sheriff Phelps says the chase picked back up in Vermillion County Illinois on Friday.

Phelps says Smith ran from police, stole another car, and eventually wrecked in Iroquois County.

Phelps says Smith had to be rescued from a river after he jumped in it. He was taken to the hospital. He helps says he was on parole and possibly armed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 11°
Clouds moving in and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes couple remain quarantined on cruise ship

Image

Unified sports are teaching valuable lessons

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Five Parke County students honored after trying to save bus driver

Image

Vermillion County deputies aid in search for fugitive

Image

Knox County deputies looking for robbery suspects

Image

In the Paint 2-14-20 Part Three

Image

In the Paint Part Two

Image

In The Paint 2-14-20

Image

Official cause of death is determined for a Terre Haute fire fighter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax