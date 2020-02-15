Vermillion County deputies aid in search for fugitive

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man who led police on a chase through two states is now in custody.

Police arrested Jeremiah Smith. According to Vermillion County Indiana Sheriff Mike Phelps, the chase started Thursday in Vermilion County Illinois.

Phelps says it carried into Vermillion County, Indiana then south. He says they eventually lost smith and called off the chase.

Police say he may have also stolen a truck in Cayuga. Sheriff Phelps says the chase picked back up in Vermillion County Illinois on Friday.

Phelps says Smith ran from police, stole another car, and eventually wrecked in Iroquois County.

Phelps says Smith had to be rescued from a river after he jumped in it. He was taken to the hospital. He helps says he was on parole and possibly armed.