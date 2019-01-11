Vermillion County crash ends with one airlifted

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is recovering after crashing his truck and being trapped overnight.

News 10 crews were there as a helicopter took him away for treatment.

It happened just after midnight Friday morning in Vermillion County at County Road 280 East.

The victim told police a deer darted out in front of him.

Police told us someone passing by noticed the vehicle and called the police.

The crash victim is being treated for minor head injuries and possible hypothermia.