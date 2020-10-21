Vermillion County considered a COVID-19 red zone, a breakdown of what this means for residents

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-The Vermillion County Health Department tells us the county is now considered a COVID-19 red zone.

According to the department, the area is completely skipping the orange phase and going right to red.

Right now, they're seeing a 15.4% positivity rate.

In fact, since October 6th, they've seen 45 new positive cases.

They believe the surge stems from small gatherings and more testing.

Two of the school districts have received recommendations from the Deputy Health Commissioner to go back to E-learning.

We were told that only one of them will be participating.

Outdoor events are able to go on as planned with permission from the health department.

We will continue to monitor the status of the county once a new map is released next Wednesday.