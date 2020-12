VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A Vermillion County commissioner now has Indiana’s highest civilian honor.

Harry Crossley received the Sagamore of the Wabash this morning.

Councilman John Michael Major presented the award on behalf of the governor.

Crossley has been a commissioner for 28 years and he's retiring.

The governor gives the award to those who've contributed to their communities or distinguished themselves in service.

Crossley says he had no idea this was happening today.