Vermillion County celebrates completion of historic grandstands

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A project to replace grandstands in one Wabash Valley community is complete.

Brand new grandstands are now in place at Cayuga Park in Vermillion County.

You'll remember, a fire destroyed the stands nearly two years ago.

The original grandstands were built in 1933.

They were some of the last wooden ones in the state.

Work to re-build the grandstands started last October.