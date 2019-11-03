Vermillion County celebrates completion of historic grandstands

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A project to replace grandstands in one Wabash Valley community is complete.
Brand new grandstands are now in place at Cayuga Park in Vermillion County.
You'll remember, a fire destroyed the stands nearly two years ago.
The original grandstands were built in 1933.
They were some of the last wooden ones in the state.
Work to re-build the grandstands started last October.
