Vermillion County Sheriff's Office looking for people targeted in home improvement scam

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information for you on a scam out of Vermillion county, Indiana.
A deputy with the sheriff's office is looking for people who may have been targeted in a home improvement scam.
Several homes were damaged in a storm that hit in May of last year.
According to the sheriff's office, several residents may have been scammed by Damage Solutions, LLC. and owner Blake Copeland.
Residents paid for services that were never rendered.
If this has happened to you, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office to file a report.
