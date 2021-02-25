Vermillion County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly hit and run

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Sheriff Mike Phelps said Edward Silotto, 51, was airlifted to a hospital in Champaign, Illinois after being hit Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Silotto was later pronounced deceased.

According to Phelps, Silotto was walking east on U.S. Highway 36 east of State Road 71, near Dana when he was apparently hit by a vehicle. A passerby found Silotto.

The vehicle that hit Silotto left the scene, and has not been located. According to Phelps, anyone with information on the vehicle that involved or circumstances as to why Silotto was walking on the highway, please contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-492-3838 or the anonymous tip online.