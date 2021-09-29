Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant - here's how that could help protect violence against women

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion county was one of the recipients of Indiana's STOP Violence Against Women Grant.

This grant gives over three million dollars to 53 counties and organizations across the state. Vermillion County received $70,807 and will use that money to fund a part-time prosecutor and investigator.

This duo will work specifically with sexual assault and domestic violence crimes.

The STOP grant has been allowing this team to work since 2016, and officials believe that having people dedicated to investigating these crimes, has encouraged others to come forward with their stories.

"We have seen an increase in the number of sexual assault cases, but a lot of that comes down to this program. We have dedicated people. We follow these cases from the very beginning," said Kerri Burke, the Vermillion County Victim Advocate.

Vermillion County will also run a campaign in local high schools that brings awareness to some of the warning signs of dating violence.