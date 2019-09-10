Vermillion County K9 set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley K9 will soon receive a life-saving tool.

Vested Interest in K9s donated a bullet and stab protective vest to K9 Zeus.

Zeus serves with the Vermillon County Sheriff's Office.

Hus vest will be embroidered with the words "Honoring Those Who Served and Sacrificed."

The non-profit organization has a mission to provide vests to every police K9 across the country.

To date, it has donated more than 3,500.

Zeus should receive his new vest within the next couple of months.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, click here.