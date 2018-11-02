Vermillion County Jail continues to provide programs for inmates seeking help

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Brad LeClaire has seen the bars of the Vermillion county jail quite a bit in his life. A big part of that involves his addiction to drugs.

“I did meth for 45 years and it was one of the hardest things I ever did was get off that. But going through his program. I still go to his classes three times a week for the past 21 months,” said LeClaire.

Leclaire is talking about the Moral Reconation therapy, also known as MRT. It’s a voluntary program that has helped many inmates wanting to turn their lives around.

“Doing this program kind of helps them dig into themselves to find their true self instead of following these false beliefs and false behaviors,” said John Espeland who runs the program in Vermillion County. “Instead of getting into the lifestyle of addiction.”

MRT is just one of the many programs held at the Vermillion county jail. Roughly 60% of the jail population now gets support through these jail recovery programs.

The Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says more and more inmates are interested in getting help before their release.

“but they have to want it themselves and the ones that want to make a difference and the ones that we help step by step, and its baby steps, are the ones that we see are changing their lives once they get to the outside,” said Sheriff Phelps.

LeClaire is thankful for having these programs in his life. He just hopes others will seek help LIKE he has to prevent going back to old habits.

“It doesn't stop when you leave here. It’s going to be a lifelong struggle. Do you really like living in these walls? You know, cause I don’t. I’m tired of it.”

Sheriff Mike Phelps says the demand for these programs continues to rise. They hope to expand soon so more inmates can take part.