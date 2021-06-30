Vermillion County is working to provide high-speed internet county wide - here's how you can help

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County officials are working to provide affordable high-speed internet to all of the county, but they need residents' help.

By running a test to determine internet speeds, residents are helping officials decide what areas are the most in need of internet providers.

When enough data is collected from these tests, officials can apply for federal grants to allow widespread internet connection. This test is hosted through the Farm Bureau website.

Officials say that this test doesn't store any of your personal data and that you don't have to share your exact location.

"You can enter your own address and you can remain anonymous. So there are more opportunities to choose the level of comfort you want when you take this test," said Tom Milligan, a Farm Bureau Board Member.

To run the test, click here.