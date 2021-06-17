Vermillion County Historical Society says it will use grant to make repairs to a 150-year-old building

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Community Foundation gave a $4,500 grant to the Vermillion County Historical Society this week.

The historical society decided to use the money to repair the porch of the old Newport Jail.

The structure was built over 150 years ago. Since then, it has been deemed a historical building.

The repair money is important for the jail. That's because repairs can be even more expensive for historic buildings.

"When you work on old buildings, historic buildings on the register, it kind of triples the labor," Steve Axtell, the Historical Society director, said.

Axtell told News 10 construction will begin at the end of this month and is expected to be finished before this year's Newport Antique Auto Hillclimb.