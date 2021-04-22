Vermillion County Health Department set to move COVID-19 vaccination location

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another county is set to change its COVID-19 vaccination site.

On Thursday, the Vermillion County Health Department said it would move its vaccination site from the Vermillion County Fairgrounds back to the health department.

The change will happen on May 1.

If you already have an appointment scheduled to receive the shot you will receive a text from the state about the location change.

The Vigo County Health Department recently made the move from a location near Regional Hospital, back to the health department office.