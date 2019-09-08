Clear

Vermillion County Fairgrounds fills with history for three-day event

Sunday wrapped up the annual Gathering at the Crossing: A Step to the Past. It was a three-day pre-1816 event.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vermillion County fairgrounds took a step back into time this weekend.

There were demonstartions to learn about the time period.

4-H junior leaders sold food to raise money for the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA.

Organizers say this is an easier way to learn about history.

"It makes history real. You can read it in a book. And it doesn't make as much sense as if you see it or you touch it. You learn more by interaction," said 4H council president, Sean Floyd.

This was the 5th year for the event. It happens every year after Labor Day.

