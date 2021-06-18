Vermillion County Fair Returns

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was the first day of the 2021 Vermillion County Fair, it will go from June 18 to the 26.

During this week, there will be a rodeo, derby, and barnyard Olympics. This year is expected to draw a big crowd because the fair was canceled last year.

That cancelation impacted small businesses, vendors, and clubs that rely on the fair as a main source of income throughout the year. The Cayuga Senior Club was one of those impacted.

They sell Strawberry Shortcake at the fair every year.

"We didn't have any income last year, but we had a little cushion, so now we need to build it up again," Said Bob Mark, the club's president.

For a list of all the events that will be happening at the fair, click here.