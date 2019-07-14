Vermillion County mentoring program honored in Las Vegas

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley mentoring program earned a big award in Las Vegas Sunday night.

News 10 spoke with Vermiilion County Commissioner Tim Yocum.

He said the county won top honors for the Commissioners' Mentoring Program.

It happened at the National Association of Counties 2019 achievement awards dinner in Las Vegas.

There the mentoring program was recognized as the top in the community and civic programs category.

The program allows high school students to shadow elected leaders at the Vermillion County courthouse.

The goal is to teach students how local government works and promote civic engagement.