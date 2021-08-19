Vermillion Co. police continue to search for suspect after February fatal hit and run

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vermillion County continue to search for information after a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this year.

On February 23, 51-year-old Edward Silotto was killed while walking along US Highway 36 near Stateroad 71.

Police said Silotto was hit by a pick-up truck that fled the scene.

LINK | VIDEO OF THE TRUCK

The truck was described as a dark-colored Ford, extended cab, one-ton, with dual rear wheels, and a red snowplow with the word "Boss" on the front. Police said there might have been construction materials in the back.

The truck was last seen on camera passing through Rockville and turning south on US 41.

If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, call 765-492-3737 or 765-492-3838.