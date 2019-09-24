Vermillion County Leaders looking at expanding their jail

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vermillion County leaders have been back and forth about this jail project for 5-years now. Tuesday night, Vermillion County Commissioners said is the first time they've heard push back from the public.

Its the same problem many counties across the country are facing, jail overpopulation. Vermillion County is facing only a small overpopulation problem in their jail, but they want to get ahead of the problem

"Over a period of time, you keep kicking the can down the road," Mike Phelps, Vermillion County Sheriff said. "The problem's not going away and the costs aren't going to get cheaper."

But like many other places, they're facing push back from the public. Including from a former sheriff of the county.

"All I hear is why do we need a new jail? Why do we need a new jail? Jails are for people you're afraid of. They're not for people with addiction problems," the former sheriff said.

Phelps said whether the County expands on the jail, or not the jail still needs upgrades on the inside.

"We're following the laws and rules that's why we're here in the first place," he said. "If we don't follow them we're no better than the people we put behind bars. So, we got a place that's starting to break down. We have to do something with it regardless."

There are two proposed scenarios, but as of now, none of the numbers or scenarios are set in stone. The next step is for the County to do a feasibility study.