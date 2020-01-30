Verdict reached in murder trial

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of Andrew damron.
Damron was found guilty of four of the five charges against him.
Linton police arrested Damron for the murder of Scott White.
White was stabbed to death in November of 2018.
Linton police chief Troy Jerrell said Damron and White knew each other.
