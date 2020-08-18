Vendors react to festival being canceled

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Dozens of covered bridges are sprinkled throughout Parke County and for many, it's a tradition every year to visit during the covered bridge festival. But this year, that tradition is going to look different.

The sides of the road are empty in Parke County. In a few months, they would normally be filled with vendors of all sorts and people from all over. This year, that's not going to happen.

"This is going to be a big blow. A big set back for us. Maybe two years or three years set back," Mike Rowe, owner, and miller of Bridgeton Mill said.

That's because the Parke County covered bridge festival has been canceled. Rowe has been apart of the festival for years. He said he is sad to see it canceled but knows it's for the best.

"We hate it. It's going to hurt a lot of our friends and a lot of people in Parke County, but the alternative is worse," Rowe said.

People in the county know these historical areas won't just be sitting empty.

"People that have attended the festival for years, it's a tradition with them. Even though the festival may not be going on like normal I think that they will still want to come to Parke County," Pat McCarter, Parke County resident and writer of the Parke County Guide said.

Now even though it's going to look different this year many of the same places will be open they just won't be in a booth. You can of course always visit the historic covered bridges.