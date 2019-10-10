Clear
Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

It started as a small farmers market on the square in Rockville back in 1957. Now it's a countywide event spanning 10 days.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

Rockville is headquarters for the Covered Bridge Festival. Many vendors were working diligently under the big tent on the square to get their booths ready for visitors, Thursday.

Several vendors have been coming here for years and working alongside family.

Steven Leek and his wife Heather run the Country Closet booth. This is the 13th year for the family at the Covered Bridge Festival. Three generations have worked this event.

Leek says, "It's interesting because Heather's actually grown into her grandmother's space. She started elsewhere in the tent but she's actually gotten so big that now we're in her grandmother's original space."

Debra Good and her husband have enjoyed the festival together since 2013. They run the Out of the Woods booth. The couple uses wood to make beautiful plaques, and water and electricity to make what is called fractal art. It's work they enjoy doing together.

Good says, "Just taking a piece of wood that look like junk and applying the design, whether it's the words or the fractal, either one, and just making something beautiful out of what's in the wood."

Both families say they look forward to seeing fellow vendors and shopping around, too but the best part is continuing the family tradition.

Leek says, "It's a memory, really."

Guided tours of the several Parke County covered bridges start in Rockville.

You can find more information here.

