Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Vehicle strikes INDOT truck on shoulder of I-70 in Putnam County, injuring 6

Six people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after an INDOT truck was struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of I-70.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: CBS4 Web Team

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Six people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after an INDOT truck was struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of I-70.

That is according to our partner station, CBS 4 in Indianapolis. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it happened near the Putnam-Morgan county line, at mile marker 48 around 3 p.m.

According to INDOT, four of their crew members were parked on the side of the interstate to pick up trash. While they were parked, INDOT says their truck was struck by another vehicle.

INDOT says the four workers were transported by ambulance and officials believe two people in the other vehicle were airlifted to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed due to the crash, but they have since reopened.

This story was first reported here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Fog Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group works to remove the stigma attached to addiction

Image

Sheriff proposes co-pays for inmates

Image

State awaiting 'plan of correction' after investigation into care facility

Image

Loogootee man killed in single-vehicle crash

Image

Former Vigo County judge files lawsuit against conservation officer after alleged bird watching inci

Image

Terre Haute ready for new police department headquarters

Image

Cost and location still hot topics during new Vigo County jail discussions

Image

Attorney Handling Jail Rezoning Request Abruptly Retires

Image

'The dog lives with them, becomes part of their family,' Indiana State Police's K9's help keep publi

Image

Tuesday night: Scattered evenign showers possible. Low: 64°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield