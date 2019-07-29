Clear

Vehicle pulled out of Embarrass River

Monday afternoon, crews responded to a report of a car in the Embarrass River.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Rescue crews pulled a vehicle out of the Embarrass River near Lawrenceville, Illinois on Monday afternoon. 

The Vincennes Township Fire Department responded with Lawrenceville Police Department.

First responders at the scene said no one was injured.

