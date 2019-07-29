Vehicle pulled out of Embarrass River

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Rescue crews pulled a vehicle out of the Embarrass River near Lawrenceville, Illinois on Monday afternoon.
The Vincennes Township Fire Department responded with Lawrenceville Police Department.
First responders at the scene said no one was injured.
