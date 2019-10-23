Vehicle plunges from Indianapolis parking garage, killing 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters say a vehicle has plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, killing a man and a woman inside.
The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, landed on its roof after falling shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday from the Market Square Center Garage. The vehicle landed in an alley behind the City Market.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the vehicle fell from the garage. Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) said code enforcement was on its way to check for structural damage to the garage, which has been temporarily closed.
