Vehicle fire forces closure of I-70 westbound lanes in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close both lanes for a couple of hours on Monday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes near the 31-mile marker.

That is in Putnam County just east of the Clay/Putnam County line.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire was to blame for the road closure.

There's no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.