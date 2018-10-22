Clear

Vehicle fire forces closure of I-70 westbound lanes in Putnam County

Indiana State Police Indiana State Police

A vehicle fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close both lanes for a couple of hours on Monday night.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 9:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close both lanes for a couple of hours on Monday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes near the 31-mile marker.

That is in Putnam County just east of the Clay/Putnam County line.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire was to blame for the road closure.

There's no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

Image

'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weight loss journey

Image

Mega Million Jackpot still up for grabs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion