Vehicle break-ins begin to rise with one local victims vehicle destroyed.

Abigail Smith woke up to the news of her vehicle being stolen and on fire, but her story isn't the only one when it comes to vehicle break-ins around apartments.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 6:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Abigail Smith was asleep last week the night before Halloween. That was before she got a knock at her door. On the other side of the door was an officer, informing her of some bad news.

"I thought it was a dream honestly. They said that our truck had been stolen and had been driven from Garden Quarter up to Carlisle road and they caught it on fire," said Smith.

Her children's car seats, clothes, money, and tools are just a few of the items stolen or destroyed. The incident left her with no transportation to get around.

Her story isn't the only one when it comes to vehicle break-ins around apartments. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department says it’s a trend that isn’t going to end soon.

"I can tell you we get quite a few. Especially during the holiday season, those tend to pick up. Why? Because people are out and about more. People have more items in their vehicles like gifts, etcetera,” said Adamson.

Its news that many vehicle owners don't want to hear, but one simple step could make all the difference to ensure your vehicle isn't the next target. Making sure all your car doors are locked.

"Make sure you lock your doors, make sure you take valuables inside with you. Make sure you don't leave things in plain sight. And when your cars warming up make sure it stays locked," said Adamson.

Smith just wants answers and she hopes no one else becomes a victim of the same crime that her family has.

"Getting back to work is hard, having to take a cab every day. Definitely, if I have to have to go up to my daughter's school for an emergency or something. It's a horrible thing to do to somebody with young kids," said Smith.

Law enforcement urges you to report any vehicle break in's no matter the size. That’s because one break-in could be linked to another.

If you have any tips regarding the crime we just told you about please reach out to crime stoppers. That number is (812) 238-STOP.

