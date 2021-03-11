Vehicle Recall Safety Week Comes Nears its End - here's how to see if your car is on the list

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is national Vehicle Recall Safety Week. In 2020 there was 886 safety recalls that affected 55,000,000 vehicles.

According to Motor Trend, 25 percent of all recalls are not fixed. Many recalls are simple and can be fixed with a software update. Some recalls can be more important to keep you and your passengers safe.

"You do want to take recalls serious, some of these are actual safety concerns," said Eric Pfister, a Service Director at Dorsett Automotive.

One of the dangerous recalls was for Takata airbags. These airbags were built with corrosive materials that would deteriorate metal over time. When the airbags would deploy, they would send that metal flying into the face of the driver.

If you would like to check if your vehicle has a recall, you can click here and enter your Vehicle Identification Number.