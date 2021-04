TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 12 points in Terre Haute held an event today.

there was food, different vendors, bicycle rides, and various activities.

This was to promote the businesses in the area.

"There's a lot of people in this area that need this type of event going on., gives them something to do. So I think it would be great if it really thrives and the people in this area have somewhere to go," says Retta Wilson owner of Jitter Bugs.