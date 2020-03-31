Clear

Vaping and Smoking Can put you at Higher Risk for COVID-19

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, over 25% of adults in Indiana either smoke or vape. With COVID-19 being a respiratory disease, smoking or vaping can put you at a higher risk of getting it, or having worse symptoms if you got it.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 7:24 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Indiana State Department of Health, over 25% of adults in Indiana either smoke or vape.

With COVID-19 being a respiratory disease, smoking or vaping can put you at a higher risk of getting it, or having worse symptoms if you got it.

News 10 spoke with Respiratory Therapy Manager at Union Hospital Jimmy McKanna. He talked about how smoking or vaping can make your life more difficult if you get COVID-19 and why now is the time to quit.

First of all, with cigarettes or vapes, you are coming in close contact with your mouth which something you should avoid doing during this pandemic.

Your body is made to fight viruses. The mucus that makes up your airwaves protects you from bacteria viruses. Smoking or vaping makes that mucus sticky, and it cannot do it’s job for you.

Mckanna says that this is especially important with COVID-19 being a respiratory disease. When you smoke or vape, you don’t fight these viruses as well, and if you were to get the Coronavirus, you’d have more trouble getting healthy.

“People that smoke and even that vape—it seems like they have more difficulty with viruses and pneumonia’s and things like that,” McKanna warned, “This is because they have just, over time, paralyzed their natural defense system.”

The last thing Mckanna said was 99% of the people he talks to quit smoking cold turkey. With your day-to-day routines or smoking routines being messed up because of this pandemic, there is no better time to stop and help yourself in more ways than one.

