Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vigo County school officials fight vaping with 'Catch my Breath' program

Vaping and e-cigarette usage continues to be a problem for high school and middle school students across the country. Vaping has consistently been in the news the last month and many schools around the country are taking steps to deter students from taking part.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vaping and e-cigarette usage continues to be a problem for high school and middle school students across the country. Vaping has consistently been in the news the last month and many schools around the country are taking steps to deter students from taking part. 

Vigo County school officials say vaping is still a growing problem within their corporation. They recently teamed up with the Hamilton Center introducing a new education program to combat this problem. They educate students caught vaping through a program called "Catch My Breath" rather than disciplining them. 

Communication Director for Vigo County School Corporation Bill Riley says that vaping numbers are up district-wide compared to this time last year. 30 students have gone through, or are currently going through, the new "Catch My Breath" program. 

"That tells us we are doing the right thing and that students still need to hear about the dangers of vaping--still need to have strategies to get out of vaping," Riley said, "We still feel like catch my breath is an important program and these numbers tell us it's even more important."

Some schools in New Jersey, Ohio, and Illinois have taken additional measures to buck this trend of vaping inside schools. They have begun to install vape detectors inside common places for teens to vape during school such as bathrooms. 

These vape detectors resemble carbon monoxide or smoke detectors. Once vaping smoke is detected, a notification is sent to administrators. 

Riley says there would have to be strong evidence that the educational program was not working for Vigo County School Corporation to pursue going this route.

"We're thinking that education can lead the way on this topic," he said, "We are going to let our educational program go through its paces."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
A Clear, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU preps for EIU

Image

Moala wins MVFC DPOW

Image

Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close fri

Image

Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Image

Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political state

Image

Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

Image

"We want answers"; Family seeks help in getting case labeled as cold case

Image

The Drought Monitor

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

CASA teams up with Five Below to provide Christmas to kids in agency

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator