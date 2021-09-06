Vandals destroy toilets, pipes, and electrical boxes at popular Crawford County arena - now police need your help

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - In Illinois, Crawford County Crime Stoppers need your help finding some vandals.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says Leaverton Park facilities and Rodeo Arena were vandalized and damaged.

It happened sometime between 11 pm Saturday, and 1 am Sunday.

Among the things the vandals destroyed were toilets, pipes, and electrical boxes.

The arena hosts the annual Pioneer City Rodeo each year. If you have any information on who was responsible, call Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 888-596-7867.