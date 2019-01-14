Valley city waives late utility fees

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been impacted across the United States because of the federal government shutdown. Now, the city of Brazil is looking to help people locally.

News 10 spoke with Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham. He says, "In our community, they are our friends, and they are our neighbors and we certainly want to do on the city's behalf, anything we can do to help."

Mayor Wyndham doesn't know how many residents are being impacted by the federal government shutdown. But, he knows they're out there, that's why he's made the decision to help.

Wyndham explains, "If in fact, it comes into play where somebody has some difficulty financially we certainly will not charge any late fees if they're over on their water and wastewater bill, that's what we're concerned with, and also the trash bill."

Mayor Wyndham says he's happy the city has the flexibility and ownership to waive the late fees. He adds this isn't the first time the city has done something like this.

Wyndham shares, "Before on shutdowns prior to even my term but there were some things, some concessions done, possibly at that time. But you know, none of them lasted like what this may."

Wyndham says it's the very least he can do for his community members that are facing hard times.

He explains, "It'd be pretty tough to be going to work every day and still spending the money that it cost to go to work, and the knowing you're not receiving any compensation until later down the road."

So for the sake of members in his community in beyond, Wyndham hopes the longest shutdown in U.S. History, will soon come to a close.

The Mayor says, "There's a lot of stress involved there and we certainly don't want to see that continue. So hopefully all the people at the top that make this decision will be able to get together and let's get these folks back to work and get them paid."

Wyndham says if you are one of the customers impacted by this, all you have to do is come to city hall, and show your federal I.D.

Mayor Wyndham shared if the shutdown were to go on long-term, he's also willing to work with customers to prevent shutting off utilities.

Something else of note during the government shutdown: The USDA says Indiana must now issue SNAP benefits for the month of February earlier than previously decided. Those benefits will now be issued this Wednesday, January 16th.