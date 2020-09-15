Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

(Press Release) Valley Professionals Community Health Center and Union Health Clinton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their collaborative expansion project. This project will enhance the community’s access to the exceptional rural health care and specialty care these organizations are known for.

“This creative collaboration between Valley Professionals Community Health Center and Union Hospital Clinton further expands the access to quality healthcare in rural Vermillion County,” states Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. “I commend them for this approach in improving the quality of life for our Hoosiers in western Indiana.”

Valley Professionals Community Health Center has been providing healthcare services to rural West Central Indiana for over 12 years, beginning with its first clinic in Clinton, Indiana in 2008. Today, Valley Professionals has expanded throughout West Central Indiana into Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo Counties, offering more healthcare services that meet the various needs and opportunities of the rural communities.

“The health of a population contributes to the success and vitality of a community,” states Terry Warren, CEO of Valley Professionals Community Health Center. “I am honored to be standing here amongst the trust of a community who has been an integral part of Valley Professionals. Your trust has led us to this point where we stand together at a new clinic that will bring further healthcare access to Vermillion County.”

The unique and long-standing partnership between Valley Professionals and Union Health forms an inclusive health campus in which residents can be seen for a large variety of health care needs in on central location. The state-of-the-art Clinton expansion increases patient capacity to a total of 35 exam rooms, 6 behavioral health treatment rooms, and group treatment space at Valley Professionals, in addition to specialty clinic space at Union Hospital Clinton.

“The opening of this health campus signifies Union Health’s ongoing commitment to improving access for thousands of rural residents in West Central Indiana, especially in Parke and Vermillion Counties,” states Stephanie Laws, Vice President and Administrator of Union Hospital Clinton. “The culmination of this project demonstrates Union Health’s collaboration with Valley Professionals Community Health Center to ensure that our friends, families, and neighbors can receive compassionate healthcare of the highest quality.”

Residents of small towns and agriculture regions often face challenges when it comes to access to healthcare. This partnership formed to help rural residents overcome barriers to healthcare to contribute to the overall health of rural communities in West Central Indiana. “Not only are we here to celebrate the opening of a new healthcare clinic, but we are celebrating the growth of a community, the investments aimed to enhance rural healthcare access and the dedication and contributions to create greater quality of life for the citizens of this community,” states Mayor Jack Gilfoy, City of Clinton.