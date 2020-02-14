Valentine's Day in full swing: How florists prepare for the big day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As you plan those deliveries for your sweetie this Valentine's Day... it's not often you see the work that goes into them!

News 10 spoke with Molly Barrett, owner of Maggie & Moes Poplar Flower Shop.

It's Barrett's third Valentine's day as the owner, and she says it's by far the busiest time of the year for florists.

This year, they're already selling more flowers than the previous year.

So far, they've purchased $5,500 dollars worth of flowers, with the biggest seller being red roses.

Trucks started going out to deliver Thursday and continued their deliveries bright and early Friday morning.

So far, they've delivered over 150 gifts and expect to pass last year's number of 470.

Flower designers started their planning in January and have continued to work sun up and sun down throughout the week.

However, despite the hard work and stress, Barrett says it's worth it.

"It is long days and it's a lot of work and a little bit of a headache but we have a good time and kind of laugh. It's a happy time I mean Valentine's Day is definitely something that people are giving and letting people know how much they care so to know that we are helping them do that makes us feel good," Barrett said.

Florists may be busy, but if you haven't bought a gift yet, Barrett says there's still time!

"There comes a time where we physically don't have any more flowers and we've got a lot going out. I know there's certain things we're already getting close to running out of because we've already sold them so make sure you call or come in as early as possible."

