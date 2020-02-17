Valentine's Day house fire in Parke County could be arson, officials say

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say a house fire in Parke County could be arson.
The fire happened on Friday night in Paradise Bay. That's in the rural Bellmore area.
News 10 was told a family lost everything in the fire.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway.
