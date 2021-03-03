Vaccines now available for Hoosiers 50 and older; Mass Vaccination Sites in the works

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Health Officials say progress is being made in the state. On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that vaccination eligibility has lowered for the second time this week.

Indiana is again expanding eligibility for vaccines. This time, it encompasses Hoosiers ages 50 and older. It was just on Tuesday that the age range dropped to Hoosiers 55 and older.

The new 50 and older group encompasses more than a third of Indiana’s population. It also covers 80% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state and over 97% of COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Governor Holcomb said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine allows the state to expand eligibility quicker. Indiana received just fewer than 54,000 doses of that vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver made it clear that expanding vaccine eligibility is solely dependent on vaccine supply. The state has been told not to expect additional Johnson and Johnson vaccines for the next couple of weeks. However, Dr. Weaver says this vaccine has already been allotted to continue the mission of saving lives in Indiana.

Because of this, the state can also begin opening three mass vaccination sites. The first will open this Friday, March 5th through Sunday, March 7th. It’s happening at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Later this month, mass vaccination sites will be in Sellersburg, Indiana and also at the University of Notre Dame.

Dr. Weaver spoke about how the mass vaccination sites will work.

“We’re going to be [vaccinating] close to 4,200 people a day,” Dr. Weaver explained, “We are hoping to be able to expand all of our mass vaccination sites, but unfortunately, as I shared earlier, we found out we would not be getting any more Johnson and Johnson vaccine over the next couple of weeks. However, we do have enough to continue with our mass vaccination sites.”

Dr. Weaver says the state’s external advisory committee met this week to review the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and discuss the next steps. She says the consensus was to continue to open up vaccine eligibility based primarily on age. This is because data shows that the older you are, the greater your risks of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Dr. Weaver says this is why the next steps include opening up the vaccine to Hoosiers 40 and older incrementally as vaccine supply permits. This population captures 91% of Hoosiers who have comorbidities and makes over 50% of Indiana’s classroom teachers eligible for the vaccine.

“Our age-based approach is working,” Dr. Weaver concluded, “It is being driven by data. We will stay the course and we will continue our work to reduce hospitalizations and save lives in Indiana.”