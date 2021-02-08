Vaccine rollout slows in Knox County due to second round distribution

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine about four weeks ago. Now those folks are coming back for their second shot and it's causing problems.

That problem is having enough vaccines to give out. Knox County gets 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine a week from the state of Indiana. Now 400 people a week who have already received the first dose are coming back for their second. This means people wanting their first shot will have to wait.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says "We will do what we can to get more vaccines. But we also got an email from the state that said 'don't even bother asking for more'. So I think supplies are very tight."

Indiana recently revised social distancing in schools. New guidelines only require 3 feet. However, restrictions in Knox county will stay at six feet.

Stewart says, "Our goal is to keep the schools open. To keep the schools open we will maintain the distancing regulation that we have in place."

Knox county's situation with COVID-19 is improving. Only four people from the county are currently hospitalized. None of those are on ventilators.

Stewart says, "We have about thirty percent to maybe going on forty percent of our community protected. Either by having had the virus or by getting first shot vaccination."

Only two new cases of the virus were reported on Monday. Health officials hope that trend continues for weeks to come.