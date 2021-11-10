Vaccine rollout for five to eleven year olds begins in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Reita Keyes has been giving out the covid-19 vaccine since it first became available almost a year ago. She started out at Good Samaritan Hospital Keyes now gives out the vaccine in the cramped spaces of the Knox County health department.

Keyes says, "A lot less space, you know, but it is still a worthwhile thing, so you just do it. Get in there and do what you can and help people. Try to encourage them to come in and do it."

Keyes has caught up with old friends who have come in to get the shot. But recently, she's seen kids in the hallways.

Keyes says, "They have it all color-coded that who gets what. Even like the second shot on the Moderna, they get less than the Pfizer does now. But we have it all marked real well."

Organization is key for the clinic. Color coding keeps pediatric shots to kids and regular shots to adults separate. Half of the clinic handles covid-19 shots. The other half handles all other vaccinations.

Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "So we're getting students vaccinated. This would be a big, big step forward in trying to rid our community of covid."

Right now no clinics are planned at any Knox County schools. Knox County recently moved to yellow status. That led many Knox County schools to lift mask mandates.

Stewart says, "I wish the schools would have waited to discontinue mandatory masking. This would have given us a few more weeks to get more shots into the students and this would have made the school environment safer yet."

For the moment health workers will stay later at the health department to make sure those kids who want the shot can get them.