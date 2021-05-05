Vaccine rates fall drastically in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY (WTHI) - The demand for COVID-19 vaccines has dropped drastically nationwide. In Vigo County, vaccine rates are dropping much faster than the national average.

According to data from the CDC, the vaccine administration 7-day average has dropped over 30% since mid-April. In Vigo County, the decline has reached up to 90%.

This recent drastic slowdown of vaccines is a concern for many health officials. In Vigo County, vaccination rates have dropped 50% from last month. Next week, they are expected to drop nearly 90%.

"We were vaccinating around 300 people a day a month and a half ago," Ashlee Stewart with the Vigo County Health Department said. "Now we are doing second doses on most people, and we only have about 150 people a day. And next week, it's a total decline where we are only vaccinating around 30 or 40 people per day."

Stewart says the recent decline is because most of the people who wanted the vaccine already got it. Now we are reaching a point where fewer people are actively seeking the vaccination.

"I think the reluctance in getting the vaccination is everyones' personal choice," she said. "People have made up their minds if they are going to get the vaccine or not. It seems like it was given to us very quickly and, ultimately, people are scared."

Because of the decreased demand, many vaccination sites are closing. But, at the same time, many locations are allowing walk-ins to make it easier for people to get the shot without the hassle of scheduling an appointment. As demand continues to decline, health officials are still urging community members to get the vaccine.

"We have had one heck of a year," Stewart said. "We have all been trapped at home, and it's not fun. I do not want to see this happen again, and there is potential it could. We are not seeing those numbers right now, but you never know when we are going to have a surge."

If you are concerned about getting the vaccine or you have questions, contact your local health department. Additionally, health officials say vaccines are still widely available. To sign up click here for Indiana residents and click here for Illinois residents.