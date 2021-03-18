Vaccine eligibility to open to all Illinoisans age 16+

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - All Illinois residents over the age 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 12th.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

All vaccines are administered by appointment only. It's important to note Illinoisans who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine cannot schedule an appointment for a future date. For that reason, officials say it may take some time to get appointments scheduled when university eligibility launches.

“COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it’s imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we’ve made to date. With projections from the Biden Administration indicating that weekly vaccine deliveries to Illinois will surpass one million doses in April, it is fully in our power to turn the page on this dark and devastating chapter even as we race a tough clock: the new variants. I invite all Illinoisans to join me in wearing your mask and getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Step by step, we can get out of this the same we came into it – together.”

Additional announcements will come soon about populations who will be made eligible prior to universal eligibility.

Information regarding vaccination locations as well as details on how to book an appointment to receive the vaccine can be found at the state’s COVID website, coronavirus.illinois.gov. Residents who don’t have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at (833) 621-1284 to book an appointment.