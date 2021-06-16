Sullivan County works to make it easier for you to get a COVID-19 vaccine

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Health Department is offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the first time.

They've been offering Moderna and Pfizer since January.

But as people return to some normalcy, the county feels this is the fastest and most convenient way to do so.

Kelly Wood, the public health nurse at the Sullivan County Health Department, said it's simple to get the vaccine at the department.

It's all thanks to a drive-up clinic.

"Give you your vaccine in the car. We monitor you for the 15 minutes or 30 minutes depending on your history, and then you leave with your follow-up appointment," says Wood.

Wood adds this way limits contact and makes the process easier.

"Nobody has to get out of their car it has been very handy and helpful for the elderly or anybody who has trouble with mobility, especially in the winter months leading up to now," says Wood.

With restrictions easing across the country, Wood says now is a perfect time to get the shot.

"Everybody talks about wanting to get back to normal, and I think this is one of the ways we are able to get back to normal. You protect yourself, you protect your family, you protect the vulnerable and the immunocompromised by getting vaccinated. It just helps our community return back to our sense of normal," says Wood.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health's dashboard, 7,416 people in Sullivan are fully vaccinated.

Wood says that's about one-third of the population.

"Our COVID numbers have decreased. I hope that's from the vaccine because I believe the only way this will be completely under control is if we develop some sort of herd immunity," says Wood.

They plan to keep offering the vaccine as long as it is available.

The department is accepting walk-ins, they are open to give vaccines every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 am until 2 pm.